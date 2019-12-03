Sundar Pichai to Replace Larry Page as CEO of Alphabet

Log in
Larry Page

Birthday : 03/26/1973
Place of birth : Michigan - United States
Linked companies : Alphabet Inc.
Biography : Lawrence E. Page founded Alphabet, Inc. and Google LLC. Currently, he holds the position of Chief Ex

12/03/2019 | 05:06pm EST

By Allison Prang

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai was named CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said in a letter on Google's website that it is a "natural time to simplify our management structure" and that Google and its parent "no longer need two CEOs and a President."

The change is effective immediately.

Mr. Pichai was named CEO of Google in 2015. He's been with Google since 2004.

