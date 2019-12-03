Sundar Pichai to Replace Larry Page as CEO of Alphabet
12/03/2019 | 05:06pm EST
By Allison Prang
Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai was named CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc.
Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said in a letter on Google's website that it is a "natural time to simplify our management structure" and that Google and its parent "no longer need two CEOs and a President."
The change is effective immediately.
Mr. Pichai was named CEO of Google in 2015. He's been with Google since 2004.