Sundar Pichai to Replace Larry Page as CEO of Alphabet

By Allison Prang

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai was named CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said in a letter on Google's website that it is a "natural time to simplify our management structure" and that Google and its parent "no longer need two CEOs and a President."

The change is effective immediately.

Mr. Pichai was named CEO of Google in 2015. He's been with Google since 2004.