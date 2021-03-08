Log in
Laurence Debroux

Age : 51
Public asset : 12,499,226 USD
Biography : Presently, Laurence Debroux is Chief Financial Officer at Heineken Holding NV and Chief Financial Of

Heineken CFO Laurence Debroux to Step Down

03/08/2021 | 02:37am EST
By Adria Calatayud

Heineken NV said Monday that Chief Financial officer Laurence Debroux will step down next month and that it will appoint Harold van den Broek, currently hygiene president at Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, as her successor.

Ms. Debroux will step down after the company's annual general meeting on April 22, the Dutch brewer said.

Mr. van den Broek will join Heineken on June 1 for a period of four years, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0236ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.19% 6270 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
