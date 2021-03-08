Heineken CFO Laurence Debroux to Step Down

By Adria Calatayud



Heineken NV said Monday that Chief Financial officer Laurence Debroux will step down next month and that it will appoint Harold van den Broek, currently hygiene president at Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, as her successor.

Ms. Debroux will step down after the company's annual general meeting on April 22, the Dutch brewer said.

Mr. van den Broek will join Heineken on June 1 for a period of four years, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0236ET