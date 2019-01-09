Potential Successor to BlackRock's Fink Gets New Job at Firm

By Dawn Lim

A potential successor to BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink has a new job that gives him broader reach inside the world's biggest asset manager.

Mark Wiedman is moving immediately to a role as the head of BlackRock's international operations and corporate strategy, according to a company memo issued Wednesday. He had headed the firm's fast-growing exchange-traded funds and index-fund business.

Mr. Wiedman is considered to be one of several executives within BlackRock who have a chance to succeed Mr. Fink. He joined the firm in 2004.

Salim Ramji, in charge of the firm's U.S. wealth advisory business, will succeed Mr. Wiedman as the head of BlackRock's iShares exchange-traded-fund business and index investments.

