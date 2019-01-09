Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Laurence Fink

Age : 66
Public asset : 458,605,439 USD
Linked companies : BlackRock, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Laurence D. Fink is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at BlackRock Capital Management, Inc.,

Potential Successor to BlackRock's Fink Gets New Job at Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:57pm EST

By Dawn Lim

A potential successor to BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink has a new job that gives him broader reach inside the world's biggest asset manager.

Mark Wiedman is moving immediately to a role as the head of BlackRock's international operations and corporate strategy, according to a company memo issued Wednesday. He had headed the firm's fast-growing exchange-traded funds and index-fund business.

Mr. Wiedman is considered to be one of several executives within BlackRock who have a chance to succeed Mr. Fink. He joined the firm in 2004.

Salim Ramji, in charge of the firm's U.S. wealth advisory business, will succeed Mr. Wiedman as the head of BlackRock's iShares exchange-traded-fund business and index investments.

Write to Dawn Lim at dawn.lim@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Laurence Fink
 
04:57pLAURENCE FINK : Potential Successor to BlackRock's Fink Gets New Job at Firm
DJ
2018LAURENCE FINK : BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink Earned $27.95 Million Last Year
DJ
2017LAURENCE FINK : BlackRock's Fink Voices Concerns With Trump Tax Plan -- 2nd Update
DJ
2017LAURENCE FINK : BlackRock's Fink Voices Concerns With Trump Tax Plan
DJ
2017LAURENCE FINK : BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink Earned $25.5 Million Last Year -- Update
DJ
2017LAURENCE FINK : BlackRock's Larry Fink Is Now A Modern Art Exhibit
DJ
2016LAURENCE FINK : Canadian Pension Fund Chief to Join BlackRock
DJ
2015LAURENCE FINK : Rising Dollar Could Bring 'Extreme Problems' -- 2nd Update
DJ
2015LAURENCE FINK : BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink Paid $23.9 Million in 2014
DJ
2015LAURENCE FINK : BlackRock's Laurence Fink Sounds Warning on Risk -- 5th Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/03WARREN BUFFETT : Apple plunge deepens Warren Buffett's book value woes
RE
01:44pJEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce
RE
01/03BILL GATES : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/07ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
RE
01/02WARREN BUFFETT : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
RE
01/07PETER NICHOLAS : Tax Refunds Will Be Paid During Shutdown, White House Says
DJ
01/08CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn R. Johnson Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Soren Schroder Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.