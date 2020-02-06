Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Len Blavatnik

Age : 62
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Warner Music Group Corp.
Biography : Len Blavatnik founded Access Industries LLC and Access Industries, Inc. (New York). Currently, Mr. B

Warner Music Group Files for IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 06:45pm EST

By Anne Steele

Access Industries Inc.'s Warner Music Group Corp. filed documents to sell shares to the public amid a streaming-fueled resurgence in the music industry.

The third-largest music company's decision to pursue an IPO comes after Vivendi SA sold a 10% stake in Universal Music Group to Tencent Holdings Ltd. for EUR3 billion ($3.36 billion), valuing the world's largest music company at over $33 billion.

Access, owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik, is to retain voting control of Warner Music, according to the company's filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Ukraine-born business magnate bought Warner Music Group in 2011 for $3.3 billion. It was previously controlled by a trio of private-equity firms -- Thomas H. Lee Partners, Bain Capital Partners and Providence Equity Partners -- together with the company's then-chief executive, Edgar Bronfman Jr., who bought the company from what was then Time Warner Inc. in 2004 for $2.6 billion.

Warner Music's labels include Elektra Records, Atlantic Records and its flagship Warner Records. It also owns Warner Chappell Music, the third-largest music publisher. Its roster of artists includes Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Madonna, Metallica and Neil Young.

The fortunes of record companies -- Warner and Universal together with Sony Corp.'s Sony Music Entertainment round out the "big three" with control of some 80% of the market -- have been resuscitated in recent years thanks the rise of music-streaming services such as Spotify Technology SA and Apple Inc.'s Apple Music. While revenue from recorded music remains below its CD-fueled peak in 2000, it has been on the rise since 2016 following more than a decade of declines due to piracy.

In 2018, the last full year of available data, world-wide recorded music revenue totaled $19.1 billion. Goldman Sachs estimates the market will hit $45 billion by 2030, primarily on the strength of subscriptions to streaming services.

Write to Anne Steele at Anne.Steele@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected on Feb. 7, 2020 to clarify that Len Blavatnik is a U.S. citizen who was born in Ukraine, not Russia.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.50% 323.01 Delayed Quote.9.47%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -1.36% 238.73 Delayed Quote.6.25%
SONY CORPORATION 2.43% 7845 End-of-day quote.7.01%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 0.00% 153.73 Delayed Quote.3.22%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.99% 400 End-of-day quote.6.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.28% 64.0096 Delayed Quote.1.49%
VIVENDI -0.31% 25.49 Real-time Quote.-0.97%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Len Blavatnik
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/04JEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg
RE
02/06LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton cuts ties with photographer Toscani over Italy bridge remarks
RE
02/03BEN VAN BEURDEN : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
02/04ROBERT IGER : Disney Reports More Than 26 Million Subscribers to New Streaming Service -- Update
DJ
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
05:20aSTANLEY HO : Melco abandons Crown stake purchase, first major deal dropped due to coronavirus
RE
10:24aURS ROHNER : Credit Suisse CEO Thiam toppled by espionage scandal
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-louis Chaussade Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess James Gorman Philip Green Mike Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group