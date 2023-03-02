Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Leon Black

Birthday : 07/31/1951
Place of birth : Manhattan (New York) - United States
Biography : Leon Black is CEO and co-founder of Apollo Global Management LP, a LBO specialist fund, which...

Leon Black cannot revive conspiracy lawsuit--US appeals court

03/02/2023 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, cannot revive a lawsuit accusing former Russian model Guzel Ganieva, Apollo co-founder Josh Harris and others of conspiring to destroy his reputation.

In an unsigned order on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge had discretion to dismiss the racketeering and defamation lawsuit without considering an amended complaint that Black wanted to file.

The judge, Paul Engelmayer, last June found Black's lawsuit "glaringly deficient in fundamental respects" and said amending it would be "futile."

He also said Black gave up his chance to amend his lawsuit by responding to arguments for dismissing it.

A spokesman for Black had no immediate comment. Lawyers for Harris did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ganieva's lawyer Jeanne Christensen said she was "extremely pleased" with the order.

Ganieva sued Black in June 2021 in a New York state court, saying he defamed her by falsely claiming she tried to extort him after accusing him of rape.

Black, 71, has denied that the encounter occurred, and said he and Ganieva had a consensual affair from about 2008 to 2014. Ganieva's lawsuit remains pending.

In early 2021, Black stepped down as Apollo's chief executive and chairman after an independent review found he had paid sex offender Jeffrey Epstein $158 million for tax and estate planning.

Black also faces a lawsuit claiming he raped another woman, Cheri Pierson, two decades ago in Epstein's mansion in Manhattan. His lawyer has called that lawsuit "baseless."

The case is Black v Ganieva et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1524.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 1.47% 71.94 End-of-day quote.12.78%
Most Read News
 
02/25Buffett's Berkshire profit falls on investments, currencies
RE
02/27Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI rival - The Information
RE
02/24Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
RE
02/26Elon Musk accuses media of racism after newspapers drop 'Dilbert' cartoon
RE
02/24Exclusive-Credit Suisse's Klein plans First Boston summit amid spin-out challenges - sources
RE
03/01UniCredit plans to increase CEO Orcel's pay by 30%, source says
RE
02/27Boss of UK's John Lewis department store chain leaves business
RE
Latest news about Leon Black
 
12:22pLeon Black cannot revive conspiracy lawsuit--US appeals court
RE
2022Leon Black accused in lawsuit of raping woman in Jeffrey Epstein's mansion
RE
2022News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2022Indian Morning Briefing : Asian Markets Mostly Lower
DJ
2022News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2022Financials Down with Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 