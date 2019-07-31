News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Cuts Rates by a Quarter Point in Precautionary Move

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point-the first reduction since 2008-in a preemptive strike to cushion the economy from a global slowdown and escalating trade tensions.

UniCredit Investigating Data Breach Possibly Related to Capital One

Italian bank UniCredit is investigating the possibility of a data breach that the lender believes could be related to a similar hacking incident at Capital One.

Credit Suisse's Revamp Powers Profit

Swiss lender Credit Suisse's profit growth accelerated in the second quarter, bolstered by its global markets businesses and domestic operations despite a challenging environment for Europe's banks.

FTC Says 'Overwhelming' Number of Equifax Claims Means Consumers Likely Won't Get $125

The response to a settlement has been so great that claimants may not receive the cash amount promised, the FTC warned.

Apollo Global's Leon Black Addresses Epstein Relationship

Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black said he had previously used the services of financier Jeffrey Epstein, but that he doesn't think the association with the jailed financier is impacting Apollo's relationship with investors.

Nasdaq Deploys AI to Detect Stock-Market Abuse

The exchange operator is testing an artificial-intelligence surveillance system this summer to monitor its U.S. stock market and spot previously unknown methods of illegal equities trading.

BlackRock, Pamplona Talks Over Cybersecurity Firm Cofense Break Down

BlackRock is no longer in talks with Pamplona Capital Management to take over the private-equity firm's stake in cybersecurity company Cofense.

Capital One Hack Hits the Reputation of a Tech-Savvy Bank

Capital One has been known as a bank that plowed into new technology. But a recent hack could shift the lender's approach from advantage to liability.

Japan Post Insurance Apologizes After It 'Betrayed' Customers

Japan Post, which runs a bank, a life-insurance company and a unit that delivers the mail in Japan, said it may have victimized more than 100,000 customers by selling them disadvantageous products.

Capital One Breach Highlights Dangers of Insider Threats

The breach disclosed by Capital One this week highlights an uncomfortable truth: It's almost impossible to stop a determined hacker with inside knowledge of a firm's systems.