Leon Black

Birthday : 07/31/1951
Place of birth : Manhattan (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Apollo Global Management LLC
Biography : Leon David Black is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Apollo Advisors LP, Apollo Real E

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/01/2019 | 12:16am EDT
TPG Consortium in Exclusivity Pact to Buy Columbia Asia Hospital Assets-Sources

A deal could value the Southeast Asian hospital assets at over $1 billion, as health-care spending in Asia is forecast to surge, driven by a growing middle class. 

 
Fed Cuts Rates by a Quarter Point in Precautionary Move

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage point-the first reduction since 2008-in a pre-emptive strike to cushion the economy from a global slowdown and escalating trade tensions. 

 
Leaders of Boston, Kansas City Fed Banks Dissent Against Rate Cut

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate cut generated a degree of formal, internal opposition not seen in more than a year to a monetary policy move. 

 
MetLife, Prudential Report Big Profit Gains

The nation's two biggest life insurers posted sharply higher second-quarter net income. MetLife benefited from improved investment results. A net charge of $1.23 billion had depressed Prudential's year-earlier results. 

 
FBI Examining Possible Data Breaches Related to Capital One

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining whether the hacker charged with stealing data on millions of Capital One customers from an Amazon cloud service successfully hit other targets. 

 
Credit Suisse's Revamp Powers Profit

Swiss lender Credit Suisse's profit growth accelerated in the second quarter, bolstered by its global markets businesses and domestic operations despite a challenging environment for Europe's banks. 

 
FTC Says 'Overwhelming' Number of Equifax Claims Means Consumers Likely Won't Get $125

The response to a settlement has been so great that claimants may not receive the cash amount promised, the FTC warned. 

 
Accenture Pushes Deeper Into Quantum Computing

The consulting firm is boosting its quantum-computing practice as more companies express interest in the budding technology. 

 
Apollo Global's Leon Black Addresses Epstein Relationship

Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black said he had previously used the services of financier Jeffrey Epstein, but that he doesn't think the association with the jailed financier is impacting Apollo's relationship with investors. 

 
Nasdaq Deploys AI to Detect Stock-Market Abuse

The exchange operator is testing an artificial-intelligence surveillance system this summer to monitor its U.S. stock market and spot previously unknown methods of illegal equities trading.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE -1.57% 192.58 Delayed Quote.36.57%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC -5.85% 33 Delayed Quote.42.83%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.33% 92.42 Delayed Quote.22.26%
EQUIFAX INC. -1.63% 139.09 Delayed Quote.51.83%
METLIFE -1.18% 49.42 Delayed Quote.20.36%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.19% 8175.419204 Delayed Quote.25.54%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -0.03% 1699.5 Delayed Quote.21.11%
QUANTUM CORP End-of-day quote.
Latest news about Leon Black
 
