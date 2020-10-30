Log in
Leon Black

Birthday : 07/31/1951
Place of birth : Manhattan (New York) - United States
Biography : Founder of 7 different companies, notably: Apollo Global Management, Inc., Lion Advisors LP and Apol

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/30/2020 | 12:16am EDT
ECB Signals Further Stimulus Ahead

The European Central Bank intends to scale up its support of the eurozone's economy in December, seeking to cushion the region from fallout of a new wave of coronavirus infections that threatens the currency area anew. 

 
Glynn's Take: RBA to Deploy Historic Quantitative Easing Amid Distractions

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe is expected to announce a further easing of monetary policy after a monthly board meeting on Tuesday, telling markets the bank is doing all that it reasonably can for now to speed the economic recovery. 

 
New York Banks Need to Brace for Climate Change, Regulator Says

A New York state regulator set expectations for banks and other financial companies to prepare for risks arising from climate change, and the transition away from fossil fuels. 

 
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Third-Quarter Earnings Rise on Mortgage Refinance Boom

The government-controlled mortgage giants reported improved earnings in the third quarter, as record-low interest rates fueled a refinancing boom that buoyed the companies' results. 

 
Leon Black Offers More Details on Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Leon Black, the billionaire chief executive of Apollo Global Management, offered his most detailed public account yet of his ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a relationship that sparked renewed concern recently among his firm's shareholders and fund investors. 

 
Carlyle Earnings Climb on Strong Growth in U.S., Asia

Carlyle Group's third-quarter earnings jumped as the value of investments in some of the firm's U.S. and Asia buyout funds posted strong appreciation. 

 
Credit Suisse Targets Share Buybacks Despite Earnings Miss

Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group said it would restart buying back shares next year as its capital base strengthened despite lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings. 

 
T. Rowe Price Stock Sinks on Third-Quarter Outflows

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group sank Thursday after the company reported outflows of $5.3 billion for the third quarter. 

 
Small Stocks Topped Large-Caps in October on Hopes for Stimulus

Small stocks are outpacing larger companies by the greatest amount in years so far this month, underscoring investors' bets on Democrats gaining control in Washington and ramping up spending. 

 
Lloyds 3Q Beat Views on Pretax Profit, Net Income, Impairments

Lloyds reported a significant rise in profit for the third quarter of the year, beating market views on net income and impairments for the period.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0015ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -2.65% 37.86 Delayed Quote.-20.65%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -5.56% 8.602 Delayed Quote.-30.50%
FREDDIE MAC -0.54% 1.83 Delayed Quote.-39.08%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 1.59% 25.56 Delayed Quote.-21.57%
