Business Leaders
Leonardo Del Vecchio

Birthday : 05/22/1935
Place of birth : Milan - Italy
Biography : Leonardo del Vecchio is an Italian businessperson who founded EssilorLuxottica SA and Luxottica Grou

Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans - paper

10/08/2020 | 02:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio said on Thursday he is ready to support ambitious plans for Mediobanca after raising his stake in Italy's top investment bank to just above 10%, according to an interview with daily Il Messaggero.

Del Vecchio, the 85-year-old founder of spectacles maker Luxottica, last year emerged as the largest shareholder in Mediobanca, sending shockwaves through Italy's financial world.

"Delfin from today is the major shareholder and is determined to remain so for a long time, ready to support the growth of the bank and to support plans that I hope will be ambitious", Del Vecchio told Il Messaggero.

Last year Del Vecchio criticised Mediobanca's strategy saying it relied too heavily on consumer finance and income from the bank's 13% stake in Italian insurer Generali.

However, he later backed a business plan presented by the bank's Chief Executive Alberto Nagel in November.

"I always have respect for managers of the companies in which I have invested, and I am used to judging based on the returns they bring to shareholders, not on sympathy or dislike," he said.

The billionaire in August won European Central Bank approval to raise his holding to up to 19.9% of Mediobanca. Sources had told Reuters at the time that Del Vecchio would increase his stake only slightly in the short term.

"We can go up to 19.9% and we will do it when the time is right," he told the paper.

Del Vecchio's move on Mediobanca last year also fuelled speculation of a shake-up involving Generali in which the tycoon has a separate stake of 4.8%.

"I would like (Generali) to play a major role on a global level. Obviously it is not my job to say how, I hope that the management of Mediobanca and that of Generali know how to do it", Del Vecchio said.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
