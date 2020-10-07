Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Leonardo Del Vecchio

Birthday : 05/22/1935
Place of birth : Milan - Italy
Biography : Leonardo del Vecchio is an Italian businessperson who founded EssilorLuxottica SA and Luxottica Grou

Del Vecchio rules out push for control of Mediobanca after raising stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Mediobanca headquarters is seen in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio has no plans to take control of Mediobanca, he said on Wednesday after raising his stake in Italy's top investment bank to just above 10%.

Del Vecchio, the 85-year-old founder of spectacles maker Luxottica, last year emerged as the largest shareholder in Mediobanca, sending shockwaves through Italy's financial world.

Mediobanca, which in turn is the single biggest investor in insurer Generali, had not had a single non-banking shareholder owning more than 10% since it was founded in 1946.

A regulatory filing on Wednesday showed Del Vecchio held 10.162% of Mediobanca at Oct. 5, up from 9.89% previously, through his holding company Delfin.

The billionaire won European Central Bank approval to raise his holding to up to 19.9% of Mediobanca at the end of August. Sources had told Reuters at the time that Del Vecchio would increase his stake only slightly in the short term.

Delfin, which under Italian rules was obligated to disclose its future plans after crossing the 10% threshold, said its Mediobanca stake was a long-term financial investment aiming to promote the Milanese bank's growth and stability.

Delfin said it would assess whether to raise its stake over time "based mainly on the return of the investment, market conditions and opportunities to buy shares".

"Delfin does not intend to gain control [of Mediobanca] or anyway exercise a dominant influence on its management," it said.

Del Vecchio's move comes as Mediobanca prepares for a shareholder vote to keep current boss Alberto Nagel in place as it appoints a new board on Oct. 28.

Delfin said it would not propose any board changes and would not submit its own list of board nominees.

Mediobanca's outgoing board has presented a list of directors for the AGM, confirming Nagel and Chairman Renato Pagliaro as directors. Mediobanca's core shareholders, holding in aggregate 12.6% of the bank, are expected to back the list.

Two other lists were submitted by minority investors.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Valentina Za and David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.32% 12.335 Delayed Quote.-32.73%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 1.01% 119.55 Real-time Quote.-12.85%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -2.38% 6.974 Delayed Quote.-27.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Leonardo Del Vecchio
 
01:05pLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio rules out push for control of Mediobanca after raising stake
RE
01:00pELON MUSK : Tesla has a shot at producing 500,000 cars this year, Musk says in memo
RE
03:48aJAMES PACKER : Australia casino billionaire Packer explains share sale slip-up
RE
10/06BILL GATES : Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works, Bill Gates says
RE
10/06JAMES PACKER : Australian casino billionaire James Packer agrees he sent 'shameful' email threats
RE
10/05ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites
RE
10/05PARKER KENNEDY : CoreLogic shareholder Kennedy Enterprises to vote against takeover bid
RE
10/05ELON MUSK : Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays
RE
10/03LARRY ELLISON : Larry Ellison's TikTok Bid Puts Oracle Chairman Back in the Spotlight
DJ
10/03CATHERINE MACGREGOR : Engie appoints oil services executive to execute new renewables strategy
RE
10/02CATHERINE MACGREGOR : Engie appoints oil services executive to execute new renewables strategy
RE
10/02A. PANDE : Canada's Suncor Energy to cut up to 15% of jobs as pandemic crushes oil demand
RE
10/02BRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis plans Canadian listing in first quarter
RE
10/02ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021
RE
10/01CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn brings son back, lays out succession plan
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/01DAVID HENRY : Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
RE
10/06BILL GATES : Rich world could be close to normal by late 2021 if vaccine works, Bill Gates says
RE
10/02ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021
RE
10/02BRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis plans Canadian listing in first quarter
RE
10/01CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn brings son back, lays out succession plan
RE
10/05ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites
RE
10/03LARRY ELLISON : Larry Ellison's TikTok Bid Puts Oracle Chairman Back in the Spotlight
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh Frédéric Oudéa Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group