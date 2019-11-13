Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Leonardo Del Vecchio

Birthday : 05/22/1935
Place of birth : Milan - Italy
Biography : Leonardo del Vecchio is an Italian businessperson who founded Luxottica Group SpA and who has been a

Del Vecchio says aims to build stable Mediobanca shareholder base

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 01:09pm EST
Italy's Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel presents a new business plan

Billionaire investor Leonardo Del Vecchio, Mediobanca's biggest shareholder, said on Wednesday he aimed to create a stable ownership base for the Italian investment bank and Generali, the insurance giant it effectively controls through a 13% stake.

Del Vecchio, founder of eyewear group Luxottica, became Mediobanca's biggest shareholder last week with a holding of just under 10% after the bank's decades-long partner UniCredit sold its entire stake.

"Mediobanca and Assicurazioni Generali represent a strategic part of our economic system and need stability," Del Vecchio said in a statement that expressed support for the latest business plan unveiled by the bank on Tuesday.

"My aim is to contribute to creating a stable shareholder base that helps the companies to grow and have success in the world," he said.

In comments that appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone toward Mediobanca's Chief Executive Alberto Nagel than his previous statements, Del Vecchio said he "appreciates the work of (the bank's) management."

He added the targets of Nagel's business plan to 2023 were challenging but went in the right direction.

Del Vecchio, 84, has built up his stake in the venerable merchant bank in less than two months. He also holds 4.8% of Generali, Europe's third biggest insurer.

In remarks last month that were interpreted as an open criticism of Nagel's strategy, Del Vecchio had said that Mediobanca was too dependent on its consumer finance division and income from its Generali stake.

He urged the bank to bolster its investment banking business instead, including through acquisitions.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.85% 19.335 End-of-day quote.33.56%
MEDIOBANCA -0.80% 10.56 End-of-day quote.44.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Leonardo Del Vecchio
 
01:09pLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio says aims to build stable Mediobanca shareholder base
RE
10/28LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio's clout at Mediobanca boosted after Bollore cuts stake
RE
03/21LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : EssilorLuxottica's Sagnieres hits back at attack from Del Vecchio
RE
03/13LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio wants to split powers with aide as EssilorLuxottica seeks CEO
RE
2017LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option
RE
2017LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Luxottica and Essilor confirm plans to merge companies
RE
2016LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Luxottica Posts 2015 Profit EUR804 Million; Milleri to Assist Del Vecchio -- Update
DJ
2016LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Succession issue looms large at world's top glasses maker
RE
2015LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Unicredit shareholder Del Vecchio backs CEO Ghizzoni, shrugs off probe
RE
2012LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : New Strategic Plan Likely in January
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/08CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
09:58aELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
11/08DAVID EINHORN : Tesla's Musk, Greenlight's Einhorn taunt each other on Twitter
RE
11/09ELON MUSK : Siemens CEO deplores admiration for 'pot smoker' after deputy praised Elon Musk
RE
11/08CARLOS TAVARES : Tavares
RE
10:13aJACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma says Singles' Day shopping results miss expectations
RE
01:09pLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio says aims to build stable Mediobanca shareholder base
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group