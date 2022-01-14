Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Leonardo Del Vecchio

Birthday : 05/22/1935
Place of birth : Milan - Italy
Biography : Founder of EssilorLuxottica SA, Luxottica Group SpA and Fondazione Leonardo del Vecchio, Leonardo de

Generali shareholders Caltagirone, Del Vecchio to present CEO candidate in Feb - source

01/14/2022 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of insurance company Generali is seen on the company headquarters in Budapest

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali shareholders Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio are set to present an alternative CEO candidate and a new business plan for Europe's third-largest insurer in February, a source close to matter said on Friday.

Generali said on Thursday that director Caltagirone had resigned from the board amid a boardroom fight between top investors regarding the reappointment of Generali CEO Philippe Donnet.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.11% 18.725 Delayed Quote.0.51%
CALTAGIRONE SPA 0.00% 3.83 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA -1.82% 170.7 Real-time Quote.-7.43%
Most Read News
 
01/11JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says consumer loan growth may take 6-9 months to return to normal
RE
01/10BRUNELLO CUCINELLI : Luxury group Cucinelli posts 31% sales jump in 2021
RE
02:47aELON MUSK : Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, Musk says in tweet
RE
01/11CATHIE WOOD : ARK's Wood turns focus to deflation, 'stay connected' stocks
RE
01/12MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 says trading well ahead of guidance
RE
01/07RICHARD BRANSON : British tycoon Branson to list blank-check firm in Amsterdam, Sky News says
RE
01/07TIM COOK : Tim Cook earned over 1,400 times the average Apple worker in 2021
RE
Latest news about Leonardo Del Vecchio
 
03:06aLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Generali shareholders Caltagirone, Del Vecchio to present CEO candidate in Feb - source
RE
03:06aFRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE : Generali's Second-Largest Investor Caltagirone Resigns From Board
DJ
01/13Generali's second-largest shareholder Caltagirone resigns from board
RE
01/13Generali's second-largest shareholder Caltagirone resigns from board
T2
2021Italian Businessman Urges Companies To Take Risks, Make 'Revolutionary' Choices
MT
2021LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Billionaire Del Vecchio says Italian companies too focused on dividends - press
RE
2021Generali Aims for Higher Investor Returns in New Strategy to 2024 -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 