Generali shareholders Caltagirone, Del Vecchio to present CEO candidate in Feb - source
01/14/2022 | 03:06am EST
MILAN (Reuters) - Generali shareholders Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio are set to present an alternative CEO candidate and a new business plan for Europe's third-largest insurer in February, a source close to matter said on Friday.
Generali said on Thursday that director Caltagirone had resigned from the board amid a boardroom fight between top investors regarding the reappointment of Generali CEO Philippe Donnet.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Agnieszka Flak)