Business Leaders
Leonardo Del Vecchio

Birthday : 05/22/1935
Place of birth : Milan - Italy
Leonardo del Vecchio is an Italian businessperson who founded EssilorLuxottica SA and Luxottica Grou

Italy's Del Vecchio eyes up to 14% stake in Mediobanca - reports

08/11/2020 | 02:41am EDT
Italy's Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel presents a new business plan

Italian eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio is planning to raise his stake in financial group Mediobanca to 13-14% after he receives an approval from the European Central Bank later this month, two Italian dailies reported on Tuesday.

Del Vecchio, founder of Ray-Ban owner Luxottica, sought ECB clearance in June to spike his Mediobanca holding above 10% and up to 20%, in a move that raised the prospect of far-reaching changes in Italy's financial landscape.

Italy's Mediobanca has not had a single non-banking shareholder owning more than 10% since it was founded in 1946.

Vecchio's move has fuelled speculation his ultimate goal could be a shake-up involving Generali, Italy's biggest insurer in which Mediobanca is the single largest shareholder with 13%. Vecchio owns 4.8% of Generali and under 10% in Mediobanca. Vecchio, 85, has said he aims to create a stable ownership base for Generali and Mediobanca, which for decades pulled the strings in Italy's corporate world.

The ECB's go-ahead is expected around Aug. 20, a source familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

Dailies Il Sole 24 Ore and la Repubblica both reported that Vecchio is eyeing a stake of 13-14% in Mediobanca.

All parties involved were not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 3.64% 13.25 Delayed Quote.-30.55%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 1.65% 110.65 Real-time Quote.-19.88%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. 5.19% 7.186 Delayed Quote.-30.45%
