Business Leaders
Leslie Moonves

Age : 68
Public asset : 63,596,971 USD
Linked companies : CBS Corporation
Leslie Moonves is a businessperson who has been at the head of 12 different companies.

60 Minutes Jeff Fager leaving CBS after reports of inappropriate behavior

09/12/2018 | 09:22pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Fager of the show

(Reuters) - The executive producer of the CBS television program "60 Minutes," Jeff Fager, is leaving CBS News, according to a company memo on Wednesday, amid reports of inappropriate behavior.

The two-paragraph internal memo from CBS News president David Rhodes, which was seen by Reuters, said that Fager's departure "is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently."

CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves resigned on Sunday amid a new wave of allegations against him of sexual assault and harassment uncovered in two New Yorker stories in the past two months.

In the New Yorker report, Fager is accused of inappropriate touching and of tolerating an abusive culture.

CBS said on Monday that it would pay $120 million to former Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves if an internal investigation into allegations of harassment fails to provide grounds for his dismissal.

Rhodes said Fager violated company policy but did not specify the policy.

In a statement to CBS News, Fager said his contract was terminated "for a harsh text I sent to a CBS employee."

Fager did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; editing by Clive McKeef)

