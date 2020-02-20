Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Leslie Wexner

Age : 81
Public asset : 837,320,253 USD
Linked companies : L Brands, Inc.
Biography : Founder of L Brands, Inc., Limited Stores LLC and The New Albany Co. LLC, Leslie Herbert Wexner is a

L Brands sells majority stake in Victoria's Secret, CEO Wexner to step down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store in Manhattan, New York

L Brands Inc said on Thursday it will sell a controlling stake in its Victoria's Secret unit to investment firm Sycamore Partners, valuing the lingerie brand at $1.1 billion, as it focuses on its core Bath & Body Works brand.

L Brands' long-time Chief Executive Officer Leslie Wexner would step down from his role following the close of the transaction and become chairman emeritus.

The company's shares were down about 10% at $21.73 in pre-market trading.

L Brands, which has a market valuation of about $7-billion, has seen sales dwindle at its Victoria's Secret business as it fends off increased competition from online retailers and has also drawn criticism for its lingerie not being inclusive of all body types.

The brand accounted for nearly half of the company's $13.24 billion revenue in 2019, but has seen sales decline for at least four quarters.

Columbus, Ohio-based L Brands said Sycamore Partners would own 55% of Victoria's Secret, while L Brands would retain a 45% stake. The company's Bath & Body Works would now run as a standalone company.

L Brands said its board and advisers had explored a range of potential alternatives before coming to the decision.

"We believe this structure will allow Bath & Body Works to continue to achieve strong growth and receive its appropriate market valuation," Wexner said.

Wexner, the company's largest shareholder with a 13.24% stake, has been leading the company since 1963, making him the longest-serving CEO of a S&P 500 company.

Andrew Meslow, the current chief operating officer of Bath & Body Works, has been promoted to CEO of the unit. Following the deal close, Meslow will become CEO of L Brands and join its board.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.40% 29348.03 Delayed Quote.2.43%
L BRANDS, INC. 2.12% 24.6 Delayed Quote.35.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.92% 9718.726468 Delayed Quote.10.27%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.87% 9817.179518 Delayed Quote.8.47%
S&P 500 0.47% 3386.15 Delayed Quote.4.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Leslie Wexner
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
02/13TIDJANE THIAM : Investment bank loss mars Thiam's final act at Credit Suisse
RE
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/14ALFRED SCHINDLER : Schindler sees coronavirus hit of 'several hundreds of millions'
RE
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Philip Green Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group