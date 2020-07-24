Log in
Li Ka-shing

Birthday : 06/13/1928
Place of birth : Guangdong - China
Biography : Richest man in Asia and eleventh global fortune according to Forbes in 2011, Li Ka-shing is the...

Hong Kong developer CK Asset sells Chengdu development project for $1 billion

07/24/2020 | 01:08am EDT
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing looks on during a news conference announcing the CK Hutchison Holdings company results in Hong Kong

CK Asset, founded by tycoon Li Ka-shing, said it had sold a residential and commercial development project in the Southwest Chinese city of Chengdu for around $1 billion.

The company expected an unaudited gain of HK$3.8 billion ($490.22 million) from the disposal to a company jointly owned by Chinese property developers Yuzhou Group and Chengdu Ruizhuo Real Estate Co, it said in a filing on Thursday night.

CK Asset's shares gained as much as 1.6% in early trading on Friday, outperforming the broader market, before retreating 0.2% at midday. Yuzhou Group fell 1.5% while Hang Seng Index eased 1.8%

In a separate statement, the Hong Kong developer said Li Ka-shing and company chairman Victor Li remain confident in the mainland China and Hong Kong markets, and it is the largest Hong Kong business in mainland China covering various industries.

It added the gains from the Chengdu disposal is on par with the HK$28 billion average annual income it made from property sales in the mainland in the past decade.

Li Ka-shing has been criticized by some mainland media in the past for "exiting China" after pocketing lucrative profits.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.23% 43.25 End-of-day quote.-23.11%
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.39% 38.65 End-of-day quote.-30.30%
CK LIFE SCIENCES INT'L., (HOLDINGS) INC. 2.04% 1 End-of-day quote.14.94%
HANG SENG 0.51% 25245.26 Real-time Quote.-10.45%
HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED 0.38% 7.95 End-of-day quote.3.52%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -0.63% 4.76 Delayed Quote.-54.32%
YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.29% 3.43 End-of-day quote.-20.05%
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
