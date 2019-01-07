Log in
Li Ka-shing

Birthday : 06/13/1928
Place of birth : Guangdong - China
Biography : Richest man in Asia and eleventh global fortune according to Forbes in 2011, Li Ka-shing is the...

Temasek Seeks to Sell Part of Its Stake in A.S. Watson, Source Says

01/07/2019 | 05:04am EST

By P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE--Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. is looking to sell a portion of its stake in A.S. Watson, a retailer controlled by Victor Li, son of Asian tycoon Li Ka-shing and chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

The Singaporean firm has yet to start a formal process for the sale, which could raise up to US$1 billion, but has received offers from interested parties, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Temasek had acquired a nearly 25% stake in A.S. Watson in 2014 for $5.7 billion. The retailer owns Superdrug in the U.K. and the ParknShop supermarket chain and is majority-owned by Mr. Li's C.K. Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (0001.HK).

A.S. Watson says it operates more than 14,500 retail stores globally, in industries including health and beauty, food, beverages and electronics.

The divestment would be part of Temasek's continuing process of portfolio rebalancing. For the fiscal year ended March 2018, Temasek had divested S$16 billion (US$11.8 billion) and invested S$29 billion. Its major divestments included a stake in Swiss duty-free store Dufy AG and a partial sale of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (1398.HK).

Bloomberg had first reported on the sale plan.

--Jake Maxwell Watts contributed to this article.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 0914 GMT because the original incorrectly stated that A.S. Watson is controlled by Li Ka-shing. A.S. Watson is controlled by Victor Li, son of Asian tycoon Li Ka-shing and chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA -0.57% 5.24 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
