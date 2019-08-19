Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Li Ka-shing

Birthday : 06/13/1928
Place of birth : Guangdong - China
Biography : Richest man in Asia and eleventh global fortune according to Forbes in 2011, Li Ka-shing is the...

UK pubs operator Greene King agrees to 4.6 billion pounds Hong Kong offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 02:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pint of beer stands on a bar in a pub in Liverpool, northern England

(Reuters) - British pubs operator Greene King has agreed to a 4.6 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) bid from a Hong Kong-listed company founded by the territory's richest man Li Ka-Shing, which said it was seeking to increase its UK presence even as Brexit looms.

The offer from CK Asset, whose founder ranks among Asia's best-known entrepreneurs, values shares in the brewer of Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale at 850 pence each or 2.7 billion pounds in total, a premium of about 51% to their Friday close.

Including debt the deal value amounts to 4.6 billion pounds, though some analysts said the cash value should be higher.

"We would see 950p per share ... as a more attractive exit price to secure shareholder consent," said Shore Capital analysts, noting that underlying trading had improved lately.

CKA already owns a near 3% stake in Greene King, also owner of the Chef & Brewer and Hungry Horse chains and whose shares jumped 51% to match the bid price.

The proposed takeover comes after Greene King, with 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK, has like others struggled with a rise in the minimum wage and a move away from pub drinking among younger Britons.

Britain's looming exit from the European Union risks denting the economy but in the meantime the weakness of sterling has made it cheaper for foreign buyers to snap up UK assets.

More than 11,000 pubs shut in the UK in the last decade, a fall of almost a quarter, a 2018 analysis by Office for National Statistics had revealed. (https://bit.ly/2DV3793)

However, Greene King, which replaced its long-time boss last year, in June posted a higher than expected 1.6 percent rise in annual adjusted profit before tax to 246.9 million pounds.

BRITISH CULTURE

Some saw the move as likely to lead to more pubs closing as CKA, where Li Ka-shing retired in May as chairman and passed the role to his eldest son but retains a near 30% stake, looks to cash in on their property value.

"While it's a bottle of champagne for shareholders, there may be fewer reasons to celebrate for patrons. I think we can comfortably expect more pub closures," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

CKA said its strategy was to look for businesses with stable and resilient characteristics and strong cash flow.

"The company believes that the United Kingdom pub and brewing sector shares these characteristics and that pubs will continue to be an important part of British culture and the eating and drinking-out market," it said in a statement.

The deal would mark the latest in a series of investments by Li Ka-shing's business empire in the UK, with holdings in retailer Superdrug, utilities Northumbrian Water and Wales and West Gas, and the Port of Felixstow.

It also comes as the sector sees a wave of consolidation.

Slug and Lettuce chain owner Stonegate last month agreed to buy larger rival Ei Group for 1.27 billion pounds, while Japanese brewer Asahi Group said it would snap up the British beer business of Fuller, Smith & Turner.

Greene King's directors intend to unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the deal, which will be funded from CKA's existing cash resources.

News of the deal lifted shares in rivals JD Wetherspoon, Mitchells & Butlers and Marston's by between 6% and 9%.


Graphic: Greene King,

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

By Samantha Machado and Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.37% 4796 End-of-day quote.14.22%
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD 2.71% 55.05 End-of-day quote.-4.43%
EI GROUP PLC -0.49% 281.4 Delayed Quote.56.06%
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER PLC 0.45% 1105 Delayed Quote.23.46%
GREENE KING -1.08% 840.8 Delayed Quote.60.98%
J D WETHERSPOON PLC -2.34% 1545 Delayed Quote.42.14%
MARSTON'S PLC 2.96% 118.4 Delayed Quote.22.28%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC 6.64% 345.5 Delayed Quote.25.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Li Ka-shing
 
08/19LI KA-SHING : UK pubs operator Greene King agrees to 4.6 billion pounds Hong Kong offer
RE
01/07LI KA-SHING : Temasek Seeks to Sell Part of Its Stake in A.S. Watson, Source Says
DJ
2018LI KA-SHING : Li Ka-shing Scion Is Set To Expand His Empire -- WSJ
DJ
2018LI KA-SHING : Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Bids More Than $9 Billion for Australian Pipeline Operator APA -- Update
DJ
2018LI KA-SHING : Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing steps down, son Victor now holds reins
RE
2017LI KA-SHING : Li Ka-shing's CKI to buy German energy metering firm Ista
RE
2017LI KA-SHING : Hong Kong's Li Ka-shing says retirement won't stop him working
RE
2017LI KA-SHING : Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Global Empire by Next Year
DJ
2017LI KA-SHING : Li Ka-shing says does not expect HK property prices to fall
RE
2016LI KA-SHING : Li Ka-Shing could face regulatory snag on National Grid deal - sources
RE
2016LI KA-SHING : Li Ka-shing planning bid for stake in National Grid gas unit - FT
RE
2016LI KA-SHING : sources
RE
2016LI KA-SHING : Tycoon Li Ka-shing urges Britons to vote against Brexit - Bloomberg
RE
2016LI KA-SHING : Canada's Husky Energy Posts Another Quarterly Loss -- Update
DJ
2016LI KA-SHING : CMA voices serious concerns over Hutchison-Telefonica deal
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/16WILBUR ROSS : Invesco thrives in China as former executive Ross leads Trump's trade war
RE
08/14MICHAEL DELL : VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
RE
08/19LI KA-SHING : UK pubs operator Greene King agrees to 4.6 billion pounds Hong Kong offer
RE
08:35aJOHN HESS : Hess Has Been 2019's Top Oil and Gas Stock. It Has Nothing to Do With Shale.
DJ
08/15JACK MA : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth
RE
08/16TIM COOK : Trump says he is having dinner Friday with Apple CEO Cook
RE
08/15WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman eyes more gains for his fund with help of Berkshire, others
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Nelson Peltz Reinhard Ploss Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group