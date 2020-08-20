Canada's Iamgold says sale process delayed for Mali mine amid unrest

Iamgold said in December it had reached a deal to sell its 41% interest in the mine, a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, to Allied Gold Corp.

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday and dissolved parliament hours after soldiers detained him at gunpoint and seized power in a coup.

"We note that the only outstanding matter is the signature of the prevailing government authorities," Iamgold spokeswoman Indi Gopinathan said in an email. She did not provide an estimate on closing.

The government of Mali owns an 18% interest in the mine.

Africa's fourth-biggest producer of gold, Mali's output rose to 71.1 tonnes in 2019 from 66.8 tonnes the previous year, the government has said.

