Business Leaders
Lisa Su

Age : 49
Public asset : 139,366,787 USD
Biography : Lisa T. Su is on the board of Cisco Systems, Inc., Cisco, Inc. and Semiconductor Industry Associatio

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/06/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Comcast's NBCUniversal Shuffles Executive Ranks at Entertainment Unit

In the new structure, NBCUniversal is breaking its entertainment operations into separate business and creative units. 

 
Banking Regulator Fines Capital One $80 Million Over 2019 Hack

A top banking regulator has fined Capital One Financial $80 million over a 2019 hack that compromised the personal information of about 106 million card customers and applicants. 

 
Lisa Su's AMD Is Flying High as Rival Chip Maker Intel Stumbles

Long an also-ran in the U.S. semiconductor industry, Advanced Micro Devices is surging during the pandemic under CEO Lisa Su, who took over in 2014 and now sees both challenges and opportunities ahead. 

 
Quicken Loans Parent Edges Higher in Trading Debut

The mortgage lender's stock opens above its initial offering price of $18 a share. 

 
Nintendo's Pandemic Bonanza: a Billion-Dollar Profit

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" sold more than 10 million copies between April and June. 

 
Bausch Health to Spin Off Eye-Care Business

Bausch Health said it plans to spin off its faster-growing eye-care business from its core pharmaceutical operations, breaking apart a company previous management had built through such acquisitions. 

 
Adidas Swings to Loss But Sees Recovery Under Way

Adidas said it expects revenue to recover as the sports-gear group's stores continue to reopen and digital sales thrive after the coronavirus lockdowns pushed the company into a net loss in the second quarter. 

 
Disney Looks for a Hit Streaming Sequel

The company's first direct foray into streaming has been an undeniable hit. Even the Magic Kingdom might be hard-pressed to keep the spell going. 

 
Toyota Expects to Make $7 Billion Even in a Pandemic Year

Toyota Motor Corp. sees sales rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic faster than it initially expected, leading the company to bolster its sales projections and forecast a nearly $7 billion profit for the full year. 

 
Glencore Scraps Dividend, Posts Loss as Coronavirus Saps Demand

Commodities giant Glencore reported a loss for the first half of the year and scrapped its dividend, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand and lowered prices and production at its mining division.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 1.88% 244.3 Delayed Quote.-15.70%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 1.64% 86.71 Delayed Quote.89.08%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 3.44% 20.13 Delayed Quote.-32.72%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.73% 63.55 Delayed Quote.-37.16%
GLENCORE PLC -8.08% 180.34 Delayed Quote.-23.37%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.04% 48.57 Delayed Quote.-18.85%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.09% 5580 End-of-day quote.-11.85%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.29% 6800 End-of-day quote.-11.85%
Latest news about Lisa Su
 
