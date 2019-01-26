China Replaces Top Securities Regulator Amid Market Weakness -- Update

BEIJING -- China replaced its top securities regulator with a senior banker, as authorities look for ways to boost market sentiment amid a broad economic slowdown.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, will be the new chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, replacing Liu Shiyu, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday, citing a decision by China's top leadership.

Mr. Yi, 54, started leading ICBC, the nation's largest bank by assets and most profitable lender, in 2016. He is known within the banking industry for enforcing strong risk controls, according to people familiar with him.

Investors had been calling for a change. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 25% last year, while China's Shenzhen index fell even more. Some Chinese economists estimate that as much as 15% of last year's plunge in the Shanghai index was due to trade tensions with the U.S., which increased uncertainty over China's economic outlook.

Liu Shiyu, also a former banker, had been put in place to turn a new page for China's stock market after a 2015 crash. Many investors believe China's government ultimately controls the markets, a sentiment reinforced after state-backed investors and funds stepped in to stabilize trading after the mid-2015 meltdown.

Since then, officials have taken steps to loosen their hold on the market, and Beijing pledged to let foreign firms take bigger stakes in Chinese securities ventures.

But the market remains stuck at a multiyear low, and some investors have felt the regulator didn't make enough progress in market reforms. A push to lure big Chinese tech firms like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to list on the mainland also stalled.

Some investors felt Mr. Liu still preferred guiding the market with a heavy hand, stifling companies' ability to use the stock market as a refinancing channel. He was known to use unusually strong rhetoric against suspected market manipulators, warning that his commission was on the watch for "barbarians" and "big capitalist crocodiles."

Markets rose whenever there were rumors that Mr. Liu would leave his post. Disgruntled investors even turned to an official Chinese social-media account of the U.S. Embassy to vent their frustrations, calling out Mr. Liu by name. The embassy was forced to turn off some comment functions.

Mr. Liu couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.

Maintaining investor confidence will be a key task for Mr. Yi.

"I'm sure he's fairly competent because he worked his way from the bottom," said an economist at a Chinese brokerage firm, referring to Mr. Yi, who started his career as a junior staff at a local bank. That said, it might have been good to promote someone from within the securities regulator itself who specializes in markets, the economist added.

China's economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year. Beijing has stepped up its efforts to spur growth by pumping more funds into financial markets and jump-starting infrastructure projects.

The appointment had been widely anticipated in recent days. Mr. Liu, who took the helm of the securities regulator in early 2016, will move to the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, a little-known financial organization, according to state media.

--Grace Zhu and Liyan Qi contributed to this article.