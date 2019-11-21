U.S. Existing-Home Sales Increased 1.9% in October

Sales of previously owned homes rose in October after a decline the previous month, with gains concentrated in mid- and high-priced homes, a sign limited inventory is posing challenges for sales of homes priced at the low end.

U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Conflicting Signals on Trade Talks

U.S. stock indexes edged lower as investors assessed conflicting signals on the prospects for the U.S.-China trade talks.

Renowned Investor Louis Bacon to Return Client Cash

Louis Bacon, the hedge-fund manager who rose to prominence for outsize and often successful global markets bets, is ending his career managing the money of others, he said Thursday.

European Financial Stocks Poised for Best Year Since 2013

Investors betting on takeovers among the region's biggest exchange operators and improving prospects for asset managers have boosted financial stocks even as banks continue to slump.

Falling Industrial Metals Highlight Lingering Trade Concerns

Falling prices of industrial metals such as copper and aluminum signal that some investors remain wary of setbacks to a U.S.-China trade deal.

Blackstone Cashes Out of Rental-Home Empire

Blackstone Group sold the last of its stake in Invitation Homes, the company it created after the housing crisis to scoop up foreclosed single-family properties from the courthouse steps, spruce them up and rent them out.

End of Libor Creates Uncertainty for CME's Giant Eurodollar Market

As the end of Libor looms, Eurodollar futures, which let traders bet on moves in short-term interest rates, are poised for the biggest shake-up since 1981.

ECB Says Low Interest Rates Could Hurt Region's Banks

European Central Bank officials warned at their October policy meeting that low interest rates could hurt the region's banks and unleash risks in the financial sector, even as they kept open the door to fresh rate cuts to shore up a slowing economy.

Emerging-Market Losses Hurt Ashmore Fund

Near-simultaneous losses from large investments in Argentina, Lebanon and Ecuador hit the emerging-markets bond mutual fund.

How the Discount Window Became a Pain in the Repo Market

Banks have all but abandoned the Federal Reserve's discount window because of the stigma associated with it, and that is straining Wall Street's postcrisis infrastructure.