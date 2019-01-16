Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Louis Camilleri

Age : 64
Public asset : 34,853,538 USD
Biography : Louis C. Camilleri is a businessperson who has been at the head of 5 different companies. Mr. Camill

Ferrari chairman reiterates support for CEO Camilleri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 09:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: New Ferrari's CEO Louis Carey Camilleri speaks with a technician after the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack

MILAN (Reuters) - John Elkann, chairman of Ferrari and main shareholder in Exor, reiterated his support for Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, denying speculation a top management purge could be on the cards.

"I deny all rumours about both a possible return to the past and changes in our structure," Elkann, a scion of Italy's Agnelli family, said in a letter published on Wednesday in Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport.

"My commitment to ensuring stability and concentration at Ferrari is total as is that of CEO Louis Camilleri," he said.

The sudden death in July last year of chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne triggered a change at the top of the luxury sportscar maker with Camilleri taking over as chief executive and Elkann as chairman.

In September Camilleri described as "aspirational" targets set by Marchionne.

After the replacement this month of Maurizio Arrivabene by Mattia Binotto as Formula One principal, media speculation grew over a possible broader management shake-up.

"The appointment of Mattia Binotto... does not represent any overhaul," Elkann said, adding the company had picked the new principal in common agreement with Arrivabene.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERRARI 1.99% 98.28 End-of-day quote.13.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Louis Camilleri
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce
RE
01/12ELON MUSK : SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
RE
01/10WARREN BUFFETT : U.S. judge lets Buffett's Dairy Queen sue W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
01/15ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard to meet activist Elliott ahead of earnings update - sources
RE
01/09JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos and His Wife, MacKenzie, Are Divorcing -- 3rd Update
DJ
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Prosecutors set to indict Nissan's Ghosn again on Friday - source
RE
01/10CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn R. Johnson Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Soren Schroder Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.