Luc Remont Appointed CEO of EDF

Luc Remont was appointed on Wednesday as chief executive officer and chairman of Electricite de France SA after the resignation of Jean-Bernard Levy, the company said.

The appointment is effective Wednesday following a decree of the French president, EDF said. The French government had already tapped the executive--who previously served as internal operations vice president at Schneider Electric SA--to take EDF's top job at the end of September.

The company's had proposed Mr. Remont as board member and as chief executive on Nov. 18.

