Luc Remont

Age : 53
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Worldline SA
Biography : Mr. Luc Remont is an Independent Director at Worldline SA. He is on the Board of Directors at...

Luc Remont Appointed CEO of EDF

11/23/2022 | 12:53pm EST
By Cecilia Butini


Luc Remont was appointed on Wednesday as chief executive officer and chairman of Electricite de France SA after the resignation of Jean-Bernard Levy, the company said.

The appointment is effective Wednesday following a decree of the French president, EDF said. The French government had already tapped the executive--who previously served as internal operations vice president at Schneider Electric SA--to take EDF's top job at the end of September.

The company's had proposed Mr. Remont as board member and as chief executive on Nov. 18.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1253ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.38% 11.995 Real-time Quote.20.99%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 0.87% 142.08 Real-time Quote.-18.32%
