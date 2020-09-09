Log in
Business Leaders
Luca de Meo

Birthday : 06/13/1967
Place of birth : Milan (Lombardie) - Italy
Linked companies : Renault SA
Biography : Luca de Meo is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 5 different companies.

Exclusive: Renault's De Meo eyeing possible further cost cuts - memo

09/09/2020 | 06:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

French carmaker Renault might have to dig deeper than the 2 billion euros of cost cuts it has already outlined to get back on its feet, new Chief Executive Luca de Meo said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

De Meo, who dubbed his plan a "Renaulution", said Renault should model itself on the turnaround path followed by rival PSA, the maker of Peugeot cars, which has focused on trimming costs and producing more profitable vehicle ranges in recent years.

Renault had already flagged 2 billion euros of cost savings, including through job cuts, over the next two years.

Asked to comment on the memo, a Renault spokesman said De Meo was working on a plan to transform the company by focusing more on profitability instead of sales volumes.

(Reporting by Gilles Gillaume, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Christian Lowe)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEUGEOT SA -1.57% 15.355 Real-time Quote.-26.74%
RENAULT -1.31% 24.81 Real-time Quote.-40.37%
