Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Luca de Meo

Birthday : 06/13/1967
Place of birth : Milan (Lombardie) - Italy
Linked companies : Renault SA
Biography : Luca de Meo is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 5 different companies.

Renault revamps brand set-up under new CEO De Meo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

France's Renault said on Thursday it was moving to a new organisational set-up focused on core brands rather than geographies, in the first move by new Chief Executive Luca de Meo to shake up the loss-making carmaker.

Renault, which took aid in the form of a state-backed loan from the French government this year, is trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic while also patching up a strained relationship with Japanese partner Nissan.

De Meo, who used to run competitor's Volkswagen's Seat brand, joined in July to try and reboot the French group, which had already embarked on cost cuts and a redundancy plan.

The company said in a statement it would now be organised around the Renault brand, which will be directly supervised by De Meo, with separate divisions for its Dacia range and its Alpine sports cars.

It said a fourth division would focus on "new mobilities", at a time when rivals are also exploring avenues like car-sharing schemes.

Renault had already outlined plans to move away from the volume-driven strategy it had once prioritised under former boss Carlos Ghosn, with more of a focus on profitable models.

De Meo, who in a previous role at Fiat had relaunched the Italian carmaker's signature 500 model, said this week that the Renault brand in particular had to move away from small, cheaper passenger cars.

"The centre of gravity of the Renault brand has to be more upmarket," he was quoted as saying in an interview with France's Le Point magazine.

De Meo, who told Le Point it was unclear when Renault might return to profit, said he was working with the design team to revamp some models, and that the Alpine could be reimagined beyond its retro style.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Gilles Guillaume; editing by John Stonestreet)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.52% 425.3 End-of-day quote.-33.14%
RENAULT 3.22% 23.405 Real-time Quote.-46.24%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.74% 142.76 Real-time Quote.-20.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Luca de Meo
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/31WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett looks to Japan with $6 billion bet on five biggest trading firms
RE
08/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman sees more gains for his portfolio, urges stock ownership for all Americans
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains
RE
08/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook's failure to remove militia page an 'operational mistake'
RE
09/01WARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening dollar
RE
09/01MARKUS BRAUN : How Germany's Wirecard fell from grace
RE
09/02WILLIAM ACKMAN : Airbnb spurns approach from Ackman's blank-check company
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Ralph Hamers David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group