Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Luigi Gubitosi

Age : 60
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Biography : Luigi Gubitosi is on the board of Telecom Italia SpA (former Chief Executive Officer & Executive Dir

Telecom Italia reaches draft accord for former CEO Gubitosi to leave board - sources

12/17/2021 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The TIM logo is seen at its headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has reached a draft agreement for former Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi to leave his board seat, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Gubitosi quit his CEO powers last month after losing the confidence of a majority of board members. He had come under pressure from TIM's biggest investor Vivendi following two profit warnings since July.

However, he did not step down as a director, preventing Pietro Labriola, who was named general manager and who sources said was seen as a possible CEO candidate, from joining the board. The hunt for TIM's new CEO is currently ongoing.

Gubitosi late on Thursday reached an accord with TIM's nomination committee over the terms of his departure, one of the two sources said.

The agreement will be reviewed at a board meeting on Friday where Gubitosi will be absent, the source said. The former CEO is expected to step down as a director on Friday if the board signs off on the deal, the source added.

Daily la Repubblica first reported news of the draft accord on its website.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TIM S.A. -0.31% 13.07 End-of-day quote.-10.78%
VIVENDI SE -0.40% 11.24 Real-time Quote.-57.22%
Most Read News
 
12/10ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk says he is 'thinking of quitting' his jobs
RE
12/14ELON MUSK : Tesla to accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise, says Musk
RE
12/13AMANCIO ORTEGA : New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
RE
12/14PATRICK DRAHI : Britain warns Drahi after he lifts BT stake to 18%
RE
12/13ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $14 bln
RE
12/10PATRICK DRAHI : Britain's BT awaits top investor Drahi's next move as takeover ban expires
RE
12/14RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch emails loom large in billion-dollar election lawsuits against Fox News
RE
Latest news about Luigi Gubitosi
 
10:18aTelecom Italia reaches draft accord for former CEO Gubitosi to leave board - sources
T3
10:17aLUIGI GUBITOSI : Telecom Italia reaches draft accord for former CEO Gubitosi to leave board - sources
RE
08:55aTelecom Italia reaches draft accord for former CEO Gubitosi to leave board - sources
RE
12/16Italy's TIM issues third profit warning of 2021 amid boardroom battle
RE
12/16Telecom Italia issues third profit warning in a year
T3
12/15Vivendi Weighs Plan to Oust Former Telecom Italia Boss from Board
MT
12/15Telecom Italia investor Vivendi considers seeking board revamp - sources
T3

Popular Business Leaders
 