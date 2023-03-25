Italy to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate - sources

Lovaglio, who built his career at UniCredit where he eventually rose to lead the group's former Polish unit Bank Pekao, arrived at Monte dei Paschi (MPS) just over a year ago, when the Treasury pushed out his predecessor.

The state owns 64% of MPS following a 2017 bailout.

Lovaglio, one of Italy's most experienced commercial bankers, in November oversaw a make-or-break 2.5 billion euro ($2.7 billion) capital raise which allowed MPS to bolster capital and fund voluntary layoffs.

Lovaglio has pledged to boost MPS' profitability as he works to prepare the bank for a merger that would allow the state to meet re-privatisation commitments taken with European Union competition authorities at the time of the bailout.

The sources said the Treasury would also appoint as chairman Nicola Maione, a lawyer who has been sitting on MPS' board since 2017 and has previously chaired the board of state-controlled air traffic controller Enav.

With MPS shareholders due to vote to appoint new directors next month, the Treasury - as the single biggest shareholder in the bank - is preparing to file in the coming hours its slate of nominees for the Tuscan lender's board.

($1 = 0.9295 euros)

