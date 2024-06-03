E.ON: new Board of Directors in place
In his new role, he succeeds Patrick Lammers, who has left the German energy group. Nadia Jakobi, previously CEO of E.ON Energy Markets, succeeds Marc Spieker as Chief Financial Officer.
She joins the Board of Directors which, in addition to CEO Leonhard Birnbaum, also includes Thomas König, Head of the Energy Networks segment, and Victoria Ossadnik, Head of Digitalization and Innovation.
