Vodafone: departure of the CEO of Vodafone Italy

Vodafone Group announces that Aldo Bisio will step down as CEO of Vodafone Italy and member of the Group Executive Committee on November 15, 2024, to pursue an external opportunity.



From November 15, 2024, Aldo Bisio will remain a non-executive member of the Vodafone Italy Board of Directors to oversee the regulatory approval process for the sale of Vodafone Italy to Swisscom.



Sabrina Casalta, currently CFO of Vodafone Italy, will be appointed interim CEO of Vodafone Italy from November 15, 2024, until the completion of the sale of Vodafone Italy.



Margherita Della Valle, CEO of the Vodafone Group, said: ' In Italy, despite difficult market conditions, Vodafone has been competitive under Aldo's leadership and has developed a number of innovations adopted in our other markets. More recently, he has also led the simplification and streamlining of the Group's commercial operations'.



