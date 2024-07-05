14:14 -- JPMorgan Chase is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Marianne Lake, the head of Chase Bank, said customers could expect to pay for some now-free services if new rules capping overdraft and late fees are enacted. Lake said Chase would pass on the costs of higher regulations to customers, adding that she expects peers in the industry would follow suit, according to the Journal. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

