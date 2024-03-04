AT&T: Marissa Mayer joins board of directors

March 04, 2024 at 06:37 am EST Share

AT&T announced on Monday the appointment of Marissa Mayer, the former CEO of Yahoo!, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



The US telecommunications operator says the businesswoman will bring her expertise in technology and Internet user engagement strategy.



A computer science graduate from Stanford, where she specialized in AI in particular, Marissa Mayer headed Yahoo! between 2012 and 2017 before creating her own start-up, Sunshine Products, in 2018. In 1999, she was the first woman engineer to join Google.



She has been a member of Walmart's Board of Directors since 2012.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.