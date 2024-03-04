AT&T: Marissa Mayer joins board of directors
The US telecommunications operator says the businesswoman will bring her expertise in technology and Internet user engagement strategy.
A computer science graduate from Stanford, where she specialized in AI in particular, Marissa Mayer headed Yahoo! between 2012 and 2017 before creating her own start-up, Sunshine Products, in 2018. In 1999, she was the first woman engineer to join Google.
She has been a member of Walmart's Board of Directors since 2012.
