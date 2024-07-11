By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he has "full confidence" in his Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, amid a published report that his aides are considering replacing her.

Freeland "has been a close friend, and ally and partner in doing really big things for Canada and will continue to be delivering" economic measures, Trudeau said at a press conference on the sidelines of a summit in Washington involving leaders from North Atlantic Treaty Organization members. "I have full confidence in her abilities and in the work we're going to be doing together."

The Globe and Mail reported Thursday that senior Trudeau aides are concerned Freeland has not been effective in the role of Finance Minister, in particular persuading Canadians that the government's initiatives will lift growth. The article said officials were mulling whether to try and recruit Mark Carney, who served as the head of the central banks in both Canada and England.

"I have been talking with Mark Carney for years now, about getting him to join federal politics. I think he would be an outstanding addition at a time when Canadians need good people to step up in politics," said Trudeau, when asked if he's spoken to the former central banker about replacing Freeland.

The incumbent Liberal Party, led by Trudeau, has been in a prolonged slump in public-opinion polls. For the better part of a year, it has trailed its traditional rival, the Conservative Party, by 15 to 20 percentage points in recent polls.

