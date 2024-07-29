ING appoints new CTO
He will succeed Marnix van Stiphout, who has held this position on an interim basis since November 1, 2023, in addition to his duties as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Transformation Officer of the Dutch bank.
A Swiss national, Daniele Tonella has over 20 years' experience in technology management positions in the finance sector, notably at AXA and UniCredit. He currently works as a consultant for several companies.
