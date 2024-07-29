ING appoints new CTO

ING announces the appointment of Daniele Tonella as chief technology officer (CTO) and member of its banking management board, effective August 5, an appointment which has received the approval of the European Central Bank.



He will succeed Marnix van Stiphout, who has held this position on an interim basis since November 1, 2023, in addition to his duties as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Transformation Officer of the Dutch bank.



A Swiss national, Daniele Tonella has over 20 years' experience in technology management positions in the finance sector, notably at AXA and UniCredit. He currently works as a consultant for several companies.



