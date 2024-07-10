Mr. Martin J. Brand is a Chairman at Tradeweb Markets, Inc., a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Corporate Private Equity, a Managing Director at The Blackstone Group and a Senior Managing Director-Private Equity Group at The Blackstone Group, Inc. He is on the Board of Directors at London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Optiv, Inc., Exeter Finance Corp., Exeter Finance LLC, First Eagle Holdings, Inc., Harvard Business School Club of New York, IntraFi Network, Ipreo Holdings LLC, King (Cayman) Holdings Ltd., Refinitiv Holdings Ltd. (Delaware), Seventh Regiment Armory Conservancy Inc, The Watermill Center, Paysafe Holdings UK Ltd. and American Academy in Berlin GmbH. Mr. Brand was previously employed as an Independent Director by PBF Energy, Inc., a Derivatives Trader by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, a Consultant by McKinsey & Co., Inc., and a Non-Executive Director by Paysafe Group Ltd. He also served on the board at Knight Capital Group, Inc., Orbitz Worldwide, Inc., Travelport LP, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc., Bayview Asset Management LLC, BV Legacy LP, FIS Data Systems, Inc., Kronos, Inc., Lendmark Financial Services LLC, Optiv Security, Inc., PBF Energy Co. LLC, Performance Food Group Co. and PFG Holdings LLC. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Oxford, a graduate degree from the University of Oxford, an MBA from Harvard University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Linked companies Tahoe Topco, Inc. Tahoe Topco, Inc. Information Technology Services Technology Services Tahoe Topco, Inc. provides technology services. President