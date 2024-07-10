London Stock Exchange Group PLC - London-based financial markets manager - Says York Holdings II, a person closely associated with LSE Group Director Martin Brand buys 77,089 ordinary shares at GBP 92.40 each. PCA York Holdings III Ltd buys 19,272 shares at GBP92.40 each.

Current share price: 9,216.00 pence

12-month change: up 14%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

