Renault Group announces that, effective January 22, Martin Thomas has been appointed Managing Director of RCI Banque, operating under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. He will report to Gianluca de Ficchy, CEO Mobilize and Chairman of RCI Banque.

Martin Thomas will succeed Frédéric Schneider, who has been acting CEO of Mobilize Financial Services since June 2023, and who is therefore resuming his duties as Commercial and Strategy Director and Deputy CEO of Mobilize Financial Services.

As CEO of Mobilize Financial Services, Martin Thomas 'will ensure that the company's strategic roadmap is followed, and will continue the work undertaken since June by Frédéric Schneider and the entire management team'.

Before joining the carmaker, he worked for Santander, creating and developing the Santander Consumer Finance subsidiary in France, and implementing the joint venture with PSA Banque.

