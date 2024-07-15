Mary Teresa Barra holds the position of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at General Motors Co. and Chairman for SAIC General Motors Corp. Ltd. Ms. Barra is also Member of The Business Roundtable and Member of The Business Council and on the board of 11 other companies. In her past career she was Chief Executive Officer & Director at Motors Liquidation Co., Vice President-Global Manufacturing Engineering at General Motors Corp. and Principal at Detroit-Hamtramck. She received an undergraduate degree from Kettering University and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Linked companies GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chief Executive Officer SAIC General Motors Corp. Ltd. SAIC General Motors Corp. Ltd. Motor Vehicles Consumer Durables SAIC General Motors Corp. Ltd. is a Chinese company that manufactures and wholesales passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts. The joint venture company is based in Shanghai, China. The company was founded in 1997. The CEO is Yong Qing Wang. Chairman