July 15 (Reuters) - General Motors on Monday declined to reiterate its previously announced forecast that it would have 1 million units of electric vehicle production capacity in North America by the end of 2025.

A GM spokesperson said the automaker would meet EV demand but did not repeat the prior production target. "We’re being flexible. We haven’t announced a new capacity target and we will build to demand."

GM CEO Mary Barra said earlier at an event on Monday that GM would not build 1 million EVs next year "just because the market's not developing, but it will get there. And so we're going to be guided by the customer." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)