Mr. Masayoshi Son is a Chairman at Supercell Oy, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at SoftBank Group Corp., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at SB Investment Advisers (UK) Ltd. and a President & Representative Director at Wireless City Planning, Inc. He is on the Board of Directors at Arm Ltd. (United Kingdom), SoftBank Group Japan KK, SoftBank Corp. and Wireless City Planning, Inc. Mr. Son was previously employed as a Chairman by SVF Holdco (UK) Ltd., a President, CEO & Representative Director by Softbank Telecom Corp., a President, CEO & Representative Director by SOFTBANK BB Corp., a Chairman by Brightstar International Corp., a Principal by MIC America LLC, a President & Director by SoftBank Holdings, Inc., and a Member by Son Asset Management LLC. He also served on the board at Sprint Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Z Holdings Corp. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

