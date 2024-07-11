Mathias Döpfner is currently the CEO & Chairman-Management Board at Axel Springer SE, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Axel Springer Schweiz AG, Chairman at eMarketer, Inc., Co-Chairman at Business Insider, Inc., Independent Director at Netflix, Inc., Independent Director at Warner Music Group Corp., Managing Director at Brillant 310 GmbH, Managing Director at "Axel Springer Verlag" Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Director at Institute for Strategic Dialogue, Co-Managing Director at B.Z.

Ullstein GmbH, Trustee at American Academy in Berlin GmbH, and Member at St. John's College, Cambridge.

He has formerly served as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Vodafone Group Plc, Independent Director at Time Warner, Inc., Director-Supervisory Board at Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Director-Supervisory Board at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Director-Supervisory Board at UniCredit Bank GmbH, Independent Non-Executive Director at BHF Kleinwort Benson Group SA, Director at Ozy Media, Inc., Member-Supervisory Board at Aufeminin SA, Head-International Business at Gruner + Jahr Deutschland GmbH, Principal at Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung GmbH, Chief Editor at Hamburger Morgenpost, Chief Editor at WELT am SONNTAG, Member-Supervisory Board at Ringier Axel Springer Schweiz AG, and Strategic Advisor at I2PO SA.

