Solocal: Ycor now holds 64.8% of the capital

July 29, 2024 at 06:42 am EDT

Solocal announced on Monday that Ycor, its new reference shareholder, now holds 64.8% of its capital and voting rights following an 18 million euro capital increase.



The holding company of businessman Maurice Lévy, who is set to become Solocal's future CEO, was due to take control of the former PagesJaunes as part of the group's financial restructuring.



In a recent letter to shareholders, the former Publicis boss had expressed his desire to transform the company into a 'French local digital champion'.



By 2027, Maurice Lévy and Ycor say they are aiming for sales of 500 million and an operating margin (Ebitda) of 25%, thanks in particular to a simplified and expanded product range.



At the end of the financing round, existing shareholders will find themselves particularly diluted, with a stake of around 0.4% of the capital.



Bondholders will hold 20%, ahead of subscribers to the capital increase (11.3%) and guarantor bondholders (3.5%).



