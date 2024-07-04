Solocal: future CEO Maurice Lévy outlines his ambitions

French businessman Maurice Lévy, future CEO of Solocal, announced on Thursday his ambitions for the digital services portal for businesses, which he will take over via his holding company Ycor.



In a letter to shareholders, the former Publicis boss expresses his confidence in the company's ability, which he says he wants to transform into a 'French champion of local digital'.



"Solocal is a digital leader: its entire business has been transformed into digital, with a fine brand (PagesJaunes) that enjoys exceptional brand awareness (92%), a valuable database of 4.5 million businesses, and more than 250,000 customers", he stresses.



Maurice Lévy explains that he intends to reinvent Solocal to better adapt it to the demands of a market that has evolved strongly under the impetus of artificial intelligence (AI).



He also intends to simplify its operations, revitalize its offering and reinvigorate equipment now that debt has been massively reduced and the balance sheet is once again "healthy and robust", according to him.



By 2027, after a period of stabilization, Maurice Lévy and Ycor say they aim to achieve sales of 500 million and an operating margin (Ebitda) of 25%, thanks in particular to a product range that is both simplified and expanded.



The idea is to bring in the assets and teams of Regicom, another Ycor subsidiary specializing in local digital communications, in order to set up a management team that Lévy intends to lead personally.



