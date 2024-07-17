By Michael Susin

Gilead Sciences on Wednesday said its Chief Medical Officer Merdad Parsey will leave the company early next year.

The biopharmaceutical company said Parsey will continue in the role until the first quarter of 2025 and support this transition over the next several months.

Parsey joined the Gilead in November 2019 and is responsible for overseeing the company's global clinical development and medical affairs organizations.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-24 0919ET