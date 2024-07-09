By Colin Kellaher

Pfizer on Tuesday said Mikael Dolsten, chief scientific officer and president, Pfizer Research & Development, is leaving after more than 15 years with the drugmaker.

Pfizer said it is launching the process to identify a successor, which it said will likely run through early next year.

The New York company said it plans an external search for a new chief scientific officer, adding that Dolsten will assist in the search and will remain in his post until his successor is in place.

Dolsten joined Pfizer as part of its blockbuster acquisition of Wyeth in 2009.

