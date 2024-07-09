Pfizer: succession open for scientific director

July 09, 2024 at 08:43 am EDT Share

Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it would begin the search for a successor to Dr. Mikael Dolsten, its Chief Scientific Officer and R&D boss for the past 15 years, in view of the executive's forthcoming departure.



In a press release, the US biopharmaceutical giant indicates that the search process, which will be external and involve Mikael Dolsten, could last several months, possibly until early next year.



Since joining Pfizer in 2009 as part of the Wyeth acquisition, Dolsten has helped bring 35 drugs and vaccines to market, half of them new molecules, in areas ranging from cancer and hemophilia to RSV and Covid-19.



He was previously head of research at Boehringer Ingelheim from 2003 to 2008 and AstraZeneca from 1997 to 2003.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.