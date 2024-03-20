BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday he will meet with senior Boeing executives later in the day in Dublin to discuss prolonged delays in plane deliveries as a crisis at the U.S. planemaker deepens.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation conference, he said he will also discuss the certification of Boeing's 737 MAX 10 aircraft and ongoing issues with oversight following the Jan. 5 mid-air loss of a panel on a new Alaska Airlines MAX 9.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting.

