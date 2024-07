3M: CFO to leave at the end of July

3M announces the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Monish Patolawala, effective July 31, to pursue a new career opportunity. He will remain in his position until that date, to ensure an orderly transition.



Monish Patolawala joined the industrial conglomerate as Senior Vice President and CFO in July 2020, having spent 26 years at GE, where he held various positions of increasing responsibility in its businesses.



