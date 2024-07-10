By Colin Kellaher

3M's top finance executive, Monish Patolawala, is leaving the conglomerate to pursue another opportunity.

3M on Wednesday said Patolawala has resigned as president and chief financial officer, effective July 31, and that it has launched a succession process.

Patolawala joined 3M as finance chief in 2020 and took on the additional post of president last year as the St. Paul, Minn., company was gearing up for the spinoff of its healthcare business.

3M said Patolawala will remain in his current post through the end of the month to assist with the transition.

