STORY: Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani is throwing a lavish, opulent wedding for his youngest son in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani is marrying his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant during a four-day extravaganza.

Their VIP-studded guest list include reality TV star Kim Kardashian, actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, as well as former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

The wedding has been deemed a public event due to the attendance of so many international and local celebrities, politicians and business leaders.

Traffic in the area has been closed to the public for most of the day for four days.

That's raised the ire of locals in Mumbai - a city plagued by traffic congestion.

The estimated millions and millions of dollars spent by Ambani on the months-long celebrations

have also triggered debate in a country where income inequality has been rising.

In Mumbai, millions currently live in tin-roofed shanties and struggle to put two meals together.

Local tailor Mohammad Hussaini:

"What is there to see? We can see how the rich are spending fortunes on their wedding, and big celebrities are coming to their functions which is good but at the same time, one should also reflect on the condition of the poor people. While they are spending millions, the poor are struggling to eat."

But some proponents say the events are boosting India's economy and help generate business for many citizens.

"So I think it's like a once-in-a-lifetime event that's happening in the Ambani family and they've called so many artists from all over the world, I think it's fabulous. It's helping the economy, it's helping everyone, India's coming to like the forefront of artists and everyone around the world. So, I think if they have the money, they should spend it."