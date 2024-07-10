STORY: Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani is throwing the biggest party of the year. The wedding that is going to be talked about for years, perhaps.

:: Dhwani Pandya, India companies correspondent

His youngest son Anant Ambani and longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant are getting married in the four-day extravagant event in Mumbai where global celebrities, international movie stars, business leaders, politicians, Bollywood movies stars are likely to attend.

In the previous pre-wedding events which have been going on since March, Beyoncé performed, Katy Perry performed. And everyone is waiting you know who is going to perform at the wedding and reception event.

In fact, the rumors are that maybe Taylor Swift will be performing for the wedding, you know.

But not everyone is happy about it because the wedding is happening at the Mumbai's busiest business district in Bandra Kurla and people are worried that it will create traffic snarls.

The wedding venue is basically Mukesh Ambani-owned Convention Center. And the Convention Center is just opposite the U.S. Embassy. The road is also used by U.S. embassy as an entrance. And this road will be shut for at least four days starting Friday till Monday.

And that's creating an outrage among many citizens, you know, which are already bogged down by this creaking infrastructure of the city.